Woll stopped 35 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Woll was beaten by Zach Werenski in the third period, but other than that, he posted his best performance of the season by a wide margin Wednesday. He bounced back from the loss against the Canadiens on Saturday, where he allowed four goals on 25 shots, and Woll has been very good since making his season debut against the Blackhawks on Nov. 15. He's posted a save percentage of at least .900 in four of his five appearances, posting a mark of .930 or higher twice. Through five contests, Woll has gone 2-2-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .914 save percentage.