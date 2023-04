Woll played the third period of Tuesday's 7-3 Game 1 loss to the Lightning and allowed one goal on five shots.

Woll came in for his postseason debut after Ilya Samsonov allowed six goals through two periods. Unless Matt Murray (concussion) makes a swift return, this may not be the last we see of Woll in this series with Samsonov on shaky ground after this Game 1 clunker. Samsonov will likely start Game 2 on Thursday, but his leash will probably be shorter.