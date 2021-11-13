Woll will get the starting nod in Buffalo on Saturday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

A third-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll will make his NHL debut Saturday. The 23-year-old netminder owns an .895 save percentage and a 3.38 GAA in three AHL appearances this season. After Saturday's contest, Woll should slide back to the bench in favor of Jack Campbell for next week's games.