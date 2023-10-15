Woll will guard the home crease Monday against the Blackhawks, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Ilya Samsonov has been shaky to open the season, allowing nine goals through his first two games. The Maple Leafs will turn to the 25-year-old Woll on Monday, who went 6-1-0 with a .932 save percentage in limited action last year. With Matt Murray (hip) expected to miss the majority of the season, Woll is firmly entrenched as Toronto's backup netminder, though he could eventually see an expanded workload if Samsonov continues to struggle.