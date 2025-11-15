Woll (personal) is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Saturday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll hasn't played for the Maple Leafs yet this season because he was away from the team for personal reasons. He did get into two AHL games during his recent conditioning stint, but Woll struggled with a 3.72 GAA and an .885 save percentage with the Marlies. Chicago is 8-5-4 and ranks 10th in goals per game with 3.29 this year.