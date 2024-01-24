The hope is Woll (ankle) will resume practicing after the All-Star break, though his return to the lineup might not happen swiftly after that, coach Sheldon Keefe told Joshua Kloke of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Woll, who last played Dec. 7, has an 8-5-1 record, 2.80 GAA and .916 save percentage in 15 contests this season. Once he's ready to return, the 25-year-old should get a chance to serve as the Leafs' No. 1 goaltender. Ilya Samsonov, who has struggled this season but saved 16 of 17 shots against Seattle on Sunday, might serve as the backup goaltender once Woll returns, though Martin Jones, who has a 2.65 GAA and .911 save percentage across 17 outings, might also be in the mix.