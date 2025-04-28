Woll is dealing with an illness that kept him out of Monday's practice session, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Woll has been stuck behind Anthony Stolarz during the postseason -- a situation that is unlikely to change any time soon, considering Stolarz is 3-1 in four postseason outings with a 2.29 GAA. If Woll isn't healthy enough to serve as the backup for Game 5 on Tuesday, Artur Akhtyamov could be tasked with being the No. 2 behind Stolarz.
