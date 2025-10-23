Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Moved to long-term injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll (personal) was moved from injured reserve to LTIR on Thursday, according to PuckPedia.
Woll is away from the Leafs indefinitely due to a personal matter. His move to LTIR makes him ineligible to return until Wednesday's road game against Columbus, but given that there's been no news recently about his status, and Woll would probably need time to get back up to speed before rejoining the lineup, the 27-year-old probably won't be activated when he's first eligible. Anthony Stolarz is being leaned on heavily in Woll's absence, and Cayden Primeau is serving as Toronto's No. 2 goaltender.
