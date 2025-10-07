default-cbs-image
Woll (personal) will be on injured reserve to start the 2025-26 season, PuckPedia reports Monday.

The Maple Leafs announced Sept. 23 that Woll will be away from the team indefinitely while dealing with a personal family matter. Cayden Primeau, who was claimed off waivers by Toronto on Monday, seems poised to begin the year as the understudy to Anthony Stolarz while Woll is unavailable.

