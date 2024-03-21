Woll made 18 saves in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Capitals.

Auston Matthews scored just 16 seconds into the game and the Maple Leafs never looked back, carrying Woll to his 10th win of the season. The 25-year-old netminder has made four starts since returning from an ankle injury at the end of February, going 2-2-0 and allowing 13 goals on 105 shots (.876 save percentage). Woll remains firmly behind Ilya Samsonov on the depth chart for Toronto.