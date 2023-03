Woll saved 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 win over Nashville on Sunday.

Woll was beaten twice on nine shots in the third period, but the Leafs were able to hang on. He's climbed to 3-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .934 save percentage in four games with the Maple Leafs this season. The 24-year-old also has a 2.29 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 19 AHL contests with the Marlies in 2022-23.