Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Not expected to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll (lower body) said Friday that he's feeling better but doesn't expect to play Saturday against Edmonton, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Woll is eligible to return from injured reserve for Saturday's matchup, but it appears as though he'll require at least one more game on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. Assuming he's sidelined against the Oilers, his next opportunity to suit up would be Tuesday against Chicago.