Woll will miss Saturday's tilt in Montreal with flu-like symptoms, according to Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Woll is expected to be the No. 2 goaltender with the Maple Leafs this season, behind Ilya Samsonov. He was strong last season in limited action, going 6-1-0 with a 2.16 GAA and .932 save percentage at the NHL level. Look for Woll to get into 25-30 games this season for a strong Maple Leafs team.