The Maple Leafs report Woll will be out of action week-to-week with a high-ankle sprain.

Woll was injured Thursday versus the Senators and should be out at least 4-6 weeks, depending on the severity of the sprain. He had been Toronto's No. 1 goaltender, but that will now fall upon Ilya Samsonov's (illness) shoulders. Woll is 8-5-1 with a 2.80 GAA and .916 save percentage this season. Martin Jones is likely to back up Samsonov in the interim.