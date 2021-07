Woll signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Woll spent most of the 2020-21 campaign with AHL Toronto, going 7-7-0 while posting an .892 save percentage and a 3.54 GAA in 15 appearances. The 23-year-old backstop will likely once again spend most, if not all of the 2021-22 season in the minors.