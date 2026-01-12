Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Poised to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll is expected to defend the cage on the road against the Avalanche on Monday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Woll is undefeated in regulation over his last seven outings, posting a 5-0-1 record, 2.62 GAA and one shutout in that span. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Dennis Hildeby figures to guard the cage for Tuesday's road game versus the Mammoth.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Second shutout of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Slated to start•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Sharp win after two poor outings•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: In goal Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Loses in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Expected to start Saturday•