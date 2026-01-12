Woll is expected to defend the cage on the road against the Avalanche on Monday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll is undefeated in regulation over his last seven outings, posting a 5-0-1 record, 2.62 GAA and one shutout in that span. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Dennis Hildeby figures to guard the cage for Tuesday's road game versus the Mammoth.