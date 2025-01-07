Share Video

Woll is slated to start in Tuesday's road matchup against the Flyers, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll is on a winning streak of at least four games for the second time in 2024-25. The 26-year-old has allowed two goals or less in three of those four outings during this current stretch. The Flyers are 3-6-0 in their last nine games.

