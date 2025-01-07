Woll is slated to start in Tuesday's road matchup against the Flyers, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.
Woll is on a winning streak of at least four games for the second time in 2024-25. The 26-year-old has allowed two goals or less in three of those four outings during this current stretch. The Flyers are 3-6-0 in their last nine games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Fourth straight win•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Steals game from Isles•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Going back-to-back against Isles•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Preserves win with big save late•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Starting against Islanders•