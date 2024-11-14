Woll turned aside 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

The Leafs were down 3-1 heading into the third period, but Woll shut the door as his team mounted a comeback, and the 26-year-old goalie was rewarded when John Tavares converted a breakaway in OT. Woll has alternated starts with Anthony Stolarz over the last week as Toronto twice played on consecutive nights, but it's not clear if the team is deploying a true timeshare between the pipes or if Woll will settle in as the backup. Through his first five appearances in 2024-25, Woll has a 3-2-0 record with a 2.40 GAA and .902 save percentage.