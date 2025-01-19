Woll stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canadiens.

Woll allowed 12 goals over three starts entering Saturday's contest, and it looked like he could get the hook early against the Canadiens. The Leafs trailed 3-0 after the first period, but Woll bounced back, and so did his teammates due to a season-high seven markers. Woll has held up as a replacement for the injured Anthony Stolarz (knee), but the usage has taken its toll as the netminder approaches a career-high in starts. Toronto returns to action Monday against division rival Tampa Bay in a home matchup.