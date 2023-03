Woll was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

With Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) now healthy, the Maple Leafs are no longer in need of Woll's services in goal. Woll's been impressive during his limited time in the NHL this season, going 2-1-0 while posting a 2.03 GAA and a .938 save percentage, but he'll likely remain in the minors as long as Samsonov and Matt Murray are both available.