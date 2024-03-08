Woll made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Woll's timing appeared to be off at times in the game, but it was his third game since his nearly three-month absence due to a high-ankle injury. He's 1-2-0 in three starts since he came back, including two losses to the Bruins this week were he allowed four goals in each loss. Woll needs to get his timing back after such a long layoff, so watch how you activate him short-term.