Woll made 29 saves Saturday in a 5-0 win over Vancouver.

It was Woll's second shutout of the season and fourth of his NHL career. He benefited from a tight, effective team in front of him. Toronto went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill in the first period and 6-for-6 for the game. Woll is 5-0-1 in his past six decisions. Both shutouts have come in that span, and both have come since Christmas.