Woll made 27 saves on 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against St. Louis.

After missing the first month of the season due to personal reasons, Woll is back in the win column in his second start of the campaign with an overtime win against the Blues. He allowed just one goal at even strength and posted a .966 save percentage on the night. Overall, the 27-year-old goaltender has a 1-1-0 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .918 save percentage through two starts this season. The addition of Woll back into Toronto's goalie rotation is already paying dividends. He won a career-high 27 games in the 2024-25 regular season and should have the opportunity to vie for a similar number this campaign. He should see plenty of action until Anthony Stolarz (upper body) returns from IR. Regardless, Woll has a save percentage of .907 or higher in each NHL season he's played, making him a top waiver-wire target if he's available.