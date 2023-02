Woll was loaned to AHL Toronto on Monday.

Woll surrendered four goals on 40 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Columbus during his NHL season debut. He has posted a 13-1-0 record with a 2.36 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 14 AHL appearances with the Marlies this campaign. The 24-year-old netminder could be back with the Leafs prior to Wednesday's contest against Chicago if Matt Murray (ankle) remains unavailable.