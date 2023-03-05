Woll was sent to the AHL's Marlies on Saturday, CapFriendly reports.
Woll has a 2-1-0 record, 2.03 GAA and .938 save percentage in three contests with the Maple Leafs this season. He's also posted a 2.32 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 15 AHL games with the Marlies in 2022-23. Woll's demotion corresponds with Matt Murray making his return Saturday from an ankle injury.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Involved in paper move•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Makes 25 saves in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Set to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Wins first game this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Back with the big club•