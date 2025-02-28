Woll (illness) is set to serve as backup to Anthony Stolarz in Friday's game versus the Rangers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll was feeling under the weather earlier in the week, leaving his availability in doubt, but the Maple Leafs did not make a move for a goalie prior to Friday's game. Barring an injury to Stolarz, Woll is unlikely to play Friday, though he should be in the mix to start Sunday in Pittsburgh if his health continues to improve.