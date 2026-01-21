Woll is set to start at home against Detroit on Wednesday, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Woll will attempt to rebound after allowing 11 goals on 62 shots (.823 save percentage) across his past two outings. He's 11-5-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 20 appearances this season. Detroit has won six of its past seven games to elevate its record to 30-16-4 this season. The Red Wings have averaged 3.71 goals per game across that seven-game stretch.