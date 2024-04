Woll is slated to start at home against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll has an 11-9-1 record, 2.87 GAA and .910 save percentage in 22 appearances this season. He saved 23 of 24 shots en route to a 5-1 victory over Washington in his last start Thursday. The Lightning, who rank fifth offensively with 3.46 goals per game, figure to be a difficult adversary for Woll.