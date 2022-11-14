Woll (shoulder) is expected to begin practicing with AHL Toronto on Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
According to Leafs' general manager Kyle Dubas, Woll sustained an ankle injury during his recovery from a shoulder issue which prolonged his stint on the sidelines. Given the Leafs' current goaltending problems, the organization could certainly benefit from getting a healthy netminder back. With Matt Murray set to start for the first time since Oct. 12 versus Montreal, Woll probably won't be making the jump to the NHL any time soon.
