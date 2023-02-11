Woll will patrol the home crease Saturday versus Columbus, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Woll had a 3-1-0 record with a 2.75 GAA and a .911 save percentage in four road starts for the Maple Leafs last season. He will get the second half the Leafs' back-to-back after Ilya Samsonov earned a 30-save shutout win over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Columbus sits 30th in the league this year with 2.50 goals per game.