Woll will protect the road goal versus the Capitals on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll has allowed five goals on 69 shots over his last three starts, going 2-1-0 in that span. Anthony Stolarz started Tuesday in a 3-0 loss to the Senators, so Woll will get the second half of the back-to-back in an attempt to get the Maple Leafs back on track.