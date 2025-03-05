Woll is expected to start in Wednesday's road clash against Vegas, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Woll has won four of his past five starts, but he allowed three or more goals in three of those victories. The American netminder is 21-11-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 32 appearances in 2024-25. Woll made his first -- and thus far only -- career start against Vegas on Nov. 20 and earned a 31-save shutout in that clash.