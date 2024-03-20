Woll is expected to start on the road against Washington on Wednesday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Woll has a 9-7-1 record, 2.89 GAA and .911 save percentage in 18 contests this season. He's struggled recently, stopping just 44 of 52 shots (.846 save percentage) over his past two contests. The 25-year-old might rebound against the Capitals, though -- they rank 28th offensively with 2.66 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for Woll.