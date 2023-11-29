Woll turned aside 38 shots in regulation and overtime and five of six shootout attempts in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Kevin Stenlund banged home a rebound late in the first period, but otherwise Woll shut down Florida's attack en route to his seventh win of the season. The 25-year-old netminder has had an erratic November, posting a 3.32 GAA and .899 save percentage over seven appearances, but Ilya Samsonov hasn't yet done enough to push his way back into the No. 1 role for Toronto.