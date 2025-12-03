Woll made 26 saves in a 4-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.

Sam Reinhart was the only kitty to beat Woll. The winger was alone on the slot and waited out the netminder, beating him over the glove while shorthanded. Woll is 3-3-1 with a 2.53 GAA and .925 save percentage in seven starts. He has stabilized the Leafs blue paint while Anthony Stolarz (upper body) is out.