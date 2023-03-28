Woll was demoted to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Woll secured wins in three straight contests, including Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Predators. The decision to ship Woll back to the minors would seem to indicate that Ilya Samsonov (personal) will be back with the team for Wednesday's clash with the Panthers. At this point, barring an injury to one of the Leafs' backstops, Woll will likely spend the rest of the season in the minors.