Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Slated to face Winnipeg
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll is expected to start at home against Winnipeg on Thursday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Woll has won his past three starts and is coming off a 33-save shutout over New Jersey on Tuesday. He's 8-4-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 13 outings this season. Winnipeg ranks 23rd in goals per game with 2.82.
