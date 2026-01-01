Woll is expected to start at home against Winnipeg on Thursday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Woll has won his past three starts and is coming off a 33-save shutout over New Jersey on Tuesday. He's 8-4-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 13 outings this season. Winnipeg ranks 23rd in goals per game with 2.82.