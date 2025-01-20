Woll is expected to patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Monday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Woll will get his 24th start of 2024-25, marking a new career high. He has won his last two outings, stopping 53 of 59 shots. Woll has posted a 16-8-0 record with one shutout, a 2.68 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. Tampa Bay sits first in the league with 3.66 goals per game in 2024-25.