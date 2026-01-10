Woll is expected to protect the home net against Vancouver on Saturday, per Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.

Woll is coming off a 31-save performance in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Florida. He has a 9-4-2 record with one shutout, a 2.69 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 16 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. Vancouver sits 27th in the league with 2.72 goals per game this season.