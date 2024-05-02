Woll was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, according to Patrick Friolet of RDS,ca, indicating he will defend the home crease versus Boston on Thursday.

Woll has been sensational versus the Bruins in the postseason, giving up one goal on 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime win Tuesday in Game 5, as well as stopping all five shots in Game 4, after replacing Ilya Samsonov to start the third period. Woll has seen action in 36 regular-season games in his NHL career, but he looked like a seasoned veteran in beating the Bruins on Tuesday.