Woll is expected to defend the visiting crease in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Woll will be looking for his fifth straight win as he has allowed only six goals on 105 shots in his last four games. Woll is 5-2-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .922 save percentage across seven games this season. He and Anthony Stolarz have been outstanding in the Toronto crease, as the Maple Leafs are third in the NHL in goals allowed, averaging 2.59 per game. The Lightning could give Woll all he can handle as they are fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.77 goals per game.