default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Woll is expected to guard the visiting cage in Vegas on Thursday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll has won his last three starts, including a 4-3 overtime win in Colorado on Monday. Woll is 11-4-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .918 save percentage across 18 appearances this season. He will face the Golden Knights, who are 10th in NHL scoring this season, generating 3.24 goals per game.

More News