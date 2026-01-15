Woll is expected to guard the visiting cage in Vegas on Thursday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll has won his last three starts, including a 4-3 overtime win in Colorado on Monday. Woll is 11-4-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .918 save percentage across 18 appearances this season. He will face the Golden Knights, who are 10th in NHL scoring this season, generating 3.24 goals per game.