Woll is expected to start on the road against Ottawa on Thursday, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Woll has an 8-5-1 record, 2.82 GAA and .915 save percentage in 14 appearances this season. He's started in Toronto's last four contests, posting a 2-1-1 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .927 save percentage over that stretch. The Senators rank sixth offensively this year with 3.45 goals per game.