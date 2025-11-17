Woll is set to start Tuesday's home game against the Blues, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Woll made his season debut against Chicago on Saturday, turning aside 29 of 32 shots (.906 save percentage) en route to the loss. He'll draw a second consecutive start and will face a relatively favorable opponent Tuesday, as the Blues are scoring just 2.79 goals per game this year, which is the ninth-worst mark in the league.