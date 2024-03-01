Woll (ankle) made 30 saves Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

It was Woll's first game since missing the previous 35 contests with a high ankle sprain sustained on Dec. 7. It was his first win since Nov. 30. He was beaten by Alexander Kerfoot on a shorthanded breakaway in the second period and by Logan Cooley on a goal-line rebound in the third. Woll brings a calm to the Leafs net that few others have done in the last couple decades. Get him back in there.