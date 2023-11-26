Woll made 32 saves in a 3-2 los to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Saturday was solid, not spectacular. The Leafs were up 2-1 by the 7:48 mark of the first, but the Pens chipped away at Woll and the Leafs. Former Leaf Noel Acciari tied things up at the mid-point of the second when he shot from a sharp angle off Woll's right shoulder and the puck went up under the crossbar. And Erik Karlsson sniped the winner on a one-timer with just 28 seconds left in the second. The young netminder hasn't exactly been consistent, but he has impressed at times.