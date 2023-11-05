Woll made 35 saves in a 6-4 loss to Buffalo on Saturday. He allowed five goals.

Woll was better than the stat line suggests. He made some incredible first saves, but his mates were not there to help in their own zone. In fact, the Leafs would score and then have the worst response shifts right after, getting hemmed into their own zone and leaving Woll to do more than humanly possible. He has lost two consecutive games in a straight platoon with Ilya Samsonov, and the Leafs have lost four in a row. Woll has allowed nine goals in his last two games, while Samsonov has given up six in his last two. Leafs' goalies will get a bunch of wins, no matter who is in net, and there are many who think Woll will be the starter as the playoffs approach. He's good, but that's a big stretch for a rookie netminder.