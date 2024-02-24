Woll (ankle) turned aside 36 shots in a 4-1 win over AHL Laval on Friday.

Woll saw action in his first game since he suffered a high-ankle sprain Dec. 7 versus Boston. Woll has an 8-5-1 record with the Maple Leafs and is expected to challenge Ilya Samsonov for the No. 1 spot, as Woll is currently on a conditioning stint. Look for the 25-year-old netminder to return as early as Feb. 27 when Vegas is in town.