Woll will start Thursday's road game against Carolina, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Woll has been inconsistent in recent outings, going 2-2-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .925 save percentage over his last four starts. He'll have a tough matchup against the Hurricanes, who rank sixth in the NHL with 3.40 goals per game this season.

