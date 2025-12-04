Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Starting against Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll will start Thursday's road game against Carolina, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Woll has been inconsistent in recent outings, going 2-2-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .925 save percentage over his last four starts. He'll have a tough matchup against the Hurricanes, who rank sixth in the NHL with 3.40 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Sharp in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Starting in Florida•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Continues to be team's best player•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Makes 35 saves in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Trying to bounce back•