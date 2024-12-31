Woll will start at home against the Islanders on Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Woll snapped a two-game losing streak Friday against Detroit, turning aside 23 of 25 shots (.920 save percentage). He'll attempt to remain effective against the Islanders, who are averaging just 2.68 goals per game this season, which is the eighth-worst mark in the NHL.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Back in win column•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: In goal versus Detroit•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Scuffling team provides no help•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: In goal Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Allows five goals in defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Expected to start Saturday•